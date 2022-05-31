Two unidentified assailants fired indiscriminately on two cousin brothers in Patna’s Patrakar Nagar locality on Tuesday evening.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, confirms the incident.

He said one of the victims identified as Gautam Singh died on the spot while another identified as Shambhu Singh is reportedly critically injured and battling for his life in a hospital.

The victims were reportedly relatives of former BJP MLA Chittaranjan Sharma.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that it could be a case of gang rivalry between two groups. The victims belong to Neema village under Dhanarua police station in Patna. There are two gangs in this village and they were involved in several murders in the past. Today’s incident could be the result of it,” Dhillon added.

“The victims were travelling on a motor bike and the accused followed them on a bike. They were intercepted at Patrakar Nagar area and allegedly fired at them. Both of them sustained two to three gunshot injuries. We have recovered four cartridges from the spot,” the Patna SSP said.

“The investigation further reveals that the assailants have used 7.6 and 9 mm illegal pistols for the attack. The incident took place at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. We are scanning CCTV cameras of the area to find out who the attackers are and the spot they were involved in chasing victims. The name of the Pandav gang has come forth in this incident,” he added.

