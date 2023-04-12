INDIA

One killed as fireworks during BRS meeting triggers fire, blast

Fireworks during a meeting of BRS led to a fire accident and cylinder explosion that claimed a life and left eight others injured in Telangana’s Khammam district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Chemalapadu of Karepally mandal.

During the ongoing Atmeya Sammelana meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), some party workers burst firecrackers. A nearby hut caught fire after one of the burning crackers fell on it. As a result of the fire, a cooking gas cylinder in the hut exploded killing one person and injuring eight others.

A policeman and two journalists were among those injured. Couple of injured people lost their limbs in the explosion.

The BRS workers burst the firecrackers to welcome the party leaders, including Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik.

The incident sent panic among people. The injured were shifted to government hospital in the vehicles of the BRS leaders.

Nageswara Rao told media persons that the incident had nothing to do with the party meeting. He said the incident occurred 200 meters away from the meeting venue.

The MP directed the doctors to provide best medical treatment to the injured and if necessary shift them to Hyderabad. He assured all help to the victims.

20230412-132405

