A student was killed and and a woman injured when a bus went off the road and rammed into a house in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the driver of the state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fainted while driving the vehicle, a police official said.

The bus went off the road and hit a Class 7 student resulting in his death. The vehicle then rammed into a house, injuring a woman. She was later admitted to hospital.

There were 43 passengers in the bus. Police said they were all safe.

20221120-214803