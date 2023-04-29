INDIA

One killed, four injured in scuffle over girlfriend in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed while four others were injured in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar area following a scuffle between two groups of teenagers.

The incident occurred after an argument erupted between the two groups over the girlfriend of one of the youths involved, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Jamia Nagar police station on Friday informing about a brawl in the Zakir Nagar area.

“On reaching the spot, the police found that a scuffle had broken out between two groups of boys. Several boys had sustained stab injuries who were rushed to the Holi Family Hospital for treatment,” said a senior police officer.

The police then reached the hospital and obtained the MLCs of the injured boys, including Mohd. Sheyan, who was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“Four other boys, all residents of Zakir Nagar, were later shifted to AIIMS for further medical attention. During investigation, it was revealed that the quarrel had started over the girlfriend of one of the boys — Amir (name changed). Amir suspected that his girlfriend was speaking to another boy which led him to threaten the latter with dire consequences,” said the officer.

On the fateful day, both parties had called a meeting at around 9 p.m. in Gali No. 6 to sort out the issue.

“Amir arrived with over 12 of his friends. A few minutes into the meeting, one of the boys allegedly stabbed Sheyan and four other boys with a knife, after which all the accused persons fled from the spot,” the officer said.

“Based on the statement of one of the injured boys, a case has been registered at the Jamia Nagar police station. The CCTV footages from the area are being scanned,” the officer said.

20230429-215201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 minor boys held for murder of classmate

    Fire breaks out at Russian Cultural Centre in Chennai, no damages

    Permanent appointment of teachers begins in DU affiliated colleges

    RS passes 3 bills as oppn harps on Pegasus, farm laws...