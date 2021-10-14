One person was killed and three injured when assailants opened fire inside a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya’s Faizabad Kotwali area, according to the police.

SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey said that assailants arrived in two motorbikes at the Neel Godam puja pandal on Wednesday night and opened fire at the victim, Manjit Yadav, who died on the spot.

Two minor girls and a youth sitting beside him received bullet injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. Both have been referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Commotion broke out inside the pandal after the incident and the assailants left their bikes and fled the scene.

Both the bikes have been seized and one suspect has been apprehended and is being interrogated.

Meanwhile, ADG Lucknow Zone S.N. Sabat said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was a fallout of a personal enmity.

Pandey said that the deceased had an altercation with a person earlier in the day.

Four teams have been set up to work out the incident at the earliest.

–IANS

amita/ksk/