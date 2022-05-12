One person were killed and two others injured in an explosion in an ice cream factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday evening, officials said.

SDO, Muzaffarpur, West, Brajesh Kumar said that the incident occurred in Motipur area.

“We have rescued the injured persons and taken them to a private hospital. Their condition is stable. The victims were employees of the ice cream factory. The explosion took place in a compressor,” he said.

Legal action is being taken against the owner of the ice cream factory, he added.

