A man was killed in an indiscriminate spell of firing by unknown assailants at his house in north Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they received a PCR call reporting firing at a house in Aman Vihar area on Saturday night and a police team was sent to the spot in Pocket 17 of Sector 22, Rohini.

“During the local enquiry, we learnt that one person namely Yogesh alias Pappu had been hit by a bullet and taken to Agrasen Hospital for treatment. On reaching the hospital, the police team learnt that the injured person had died on arrival,” the official said.

“The investigation conducted so far revealed that the deceased Yogesh was a car mechanic. Initially an old enmity is a possible reason behind the attack, however multiple angles are being probed and suspects are being questioned,” the official said.

Police has lodged an FIR under charges of murder and common intent under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act in the matter and investigation is on.

