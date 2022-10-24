INDIA

One killed in explosion while making firecrackers in Andhra

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed in an explosion in a house where firecrackers were being manufactured in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

The house located in a densely populated area was completely damaged in the tragedy that struck on Diwali.

The victim’s wife and two children were not at home when the incident occurred.

A cooking gas cylinder also exploded resulting in the entire house razing to the ground.

Police officials rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

Officials said the man was illegally making the firecrackers for sale during the festival.

This is the second such incident in the state involving firecrackers during the last 24 hours.

Two persons were killed in a fire in a firecracker shop in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The incident occurred when traders were setting up firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhi Nagar area in Vijayawada.

Three out of 19 shops were completely gutted in the fire, which set off huge explosions.

20221024-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM lends shoulder to martyred soldier’s bier

    ED files 5000-page charge sheet against IAS officer Pooja Singhal in...

    An initiative to help strays this winter

    Delhi-bound flight catches fire midway, makes emergency landing in Patna