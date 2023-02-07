INDIA

One killed in fire after cylinder explodes in west Delhi

A man was burnt alive in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast at a refilling shop in west Delhi on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

According to the Fire Department, they got a call of the incident which occurred in Valmiki Colony area of Tilak Nagar at around 7.40 p.m. and six fire tenders were sent to the spot.

“The incident occurred at a cylinder filling shop in Tilak Nagar area. Due to blast fire had broken out. A charred body was found by the fire fighters. The fire was brought under control while the rescue operation is still on,” said a fire officer.

A team from the local police station also reached the spot to assist the fire fighters in the rescue operations.

