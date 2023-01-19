A worker died, and another was grieviously injured in a blast at a fireworks factory at Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, 60, while the injured worker is Jayaraj, 60.

The fireworks factory owned by Krishnamoorthy at Sengamalapatti has more than 40 sheds and 100 workers working in these sheds.

Sivakasi East police which is investigating the case said that a blast occurred in the shed where Jayaraj and Ravi were working and this led to its roof collapsing. Ravi died after being crushed under the debris and Jayaraj suffered serious injuries.

Jayaraj is admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital for further treatment. Police said that investigations have commenced regarding the safety measures adopted in the sheds.

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar is the fireworks capital of the state. Many youths who drop out of school finally end up here as workers. There have been several incidents of fireworks blasts in these areas. However, the functioning of these units continues unabated.

