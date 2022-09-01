INDIA

One killed in Hyderabad gas cylinder blast

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a cooking cylinder blast at a house on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rail Vihar colony in Serilingampally of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The roof of the house collapsed under the impact of the blast

The victims were migrants from Rajasthan, who were earning a livelihood by making and selling kulfi ice cream.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

