At least one person was killed and another was injured in the earthquake that struck Nepal’s Bajura and Bajhang districts on Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, a number of houses were either destroyed or damaged in various parts of the two districts as a result of the earthquake, measuring 5.9 Richter scale, with its epicentre in Bajura district of western Nepal at 2.43 p.m. (local time).

Police said at least two houses in Gaumul Rural Municipality of Bajura were completely destroyed as a result of the earthquake.

According to local resident Dipendra Rokaya, the earthquake caused the death of 35-year-old Jamuna Rokaya, who was hit by a stone, in the same municipality.

Similarly, a landslide triggered by the earthquake tremors resulted in the death of over 40 sheep belonging to Ramdal Bohora.

One person was injured in the incident.

According to Sudurpaschim Province’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashok Singh, the earthquake caused destruction and damage to a number of houses in Bajura and Bajhang districts.

