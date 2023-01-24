SOUTH ASIAWORLD

One killed in Nepal quake, several houses destroyed

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and another was injured in the earthquake that struck Nepal’s Bajura and Bajhang districts on Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, a number of houses were either destroyed or damaged in various parts of the two districts as a result of the earthquake, measuring 5.9 Richter scale, with its epicentre in Bajura district of western Nepal at 2.43 p.m. (local time).

Police said at least two houses in Gaumul Rural Municipality of Bajura were completely destroyed as a result of the earthquake.

According to local resident Dipendra Rokaya, the earthquake caused the death of 35-year-old Jamuna Rokaya, who was hit by a stone, in the same municipality.

Similarly, a landslide triggered by the earthquake tremors resulted in the death of over 40 sheep belonging to Ramdal Bohora.

One person was injured in the incident.

According to Sudurpaschim Province’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashok Singh, the earthquake caused destruction and damage to a number of houses in Bajura and Bajhang districts.

20230124-175203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin urges PM to get 23 TN fishermen held by Sri...

    Lahore ranked as the most polluted city in the world

    Security concerns bring China closer to Taliban

    Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases