In a shocking incident, one person was stabbed to death in a quarrel that triggered while bursting crackers in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the premises of Venkatesha Apartment in Car Street late on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Vinayaka Kamath.

According to the police, the incident has happened while Vinayak Kamath was bursting crackers at the parking space inside the apartment.

Accused Krishnananda Kini and his son Avinash started quarreling with the victim for bursting crackers. The arguments soon turned into a fight, after which the father and son stabbed Kamath.

Though, he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, Kamath has succumbed to injuries. His family has lodged a complaint against the accused persons in this regard.

The Bandar police have registered a case and obtained CCTV footage from the spot. The police say that, the accused had also fought with the victim four days ago for a petty reason.

