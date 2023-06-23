WORLD

One killed in shooting in Oakland

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed in a shooting two days ago in the Uptown district of Oakland, in the western US state of California, police said.

Arriving officers provided medical treatment to the victim until medics arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died of the gunshot wound, according to police on Thursday.

The victim’s identification was not immediately released. Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have made no arrests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killing is the 51st homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, The Mercury News reported on Thursday.

20230623-054601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange envoys after reopening embassies

    Nigeria slams US NGO over terror sponsorship allegation

    Italian consumer confidence reaches highest level in a year

    Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door...