One person was killed in a shooting two days ago in the Uptown district of Oakland, in the western US state of California, police said.

Arriving officers provided medical treatment to the victim until medics arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died of the gunshot wound, according to police on Thursday.

The victim’s identification was not immediately released. Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have made no arrests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killing is the 51st homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, The Mercury News reported on Thursday.

