INDIA

One killed in shootout at Magrahat in Bengal

One person was killed while another was severely injured in a shootout at Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Moyajjem Dhali, a private moneylender by profession, while the injured person has been identified as Rijwan Dhali, who has been admitted to the Diamond Harbour District Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The local people told the police that they heard the sound of firing and found Moyajjem Dhali and Rijwan Dhali lying on the ground in pool of blood.

The local people immediately informed the Magrahat police station following which the police took the duo to the hospital. While Moyajjem Dhali was declared dead at the hospital, Rijwan was admitted for treatment.

Police sources said that in all probability, the offender is a person named Monohor Dhali, who owed money to Moyajjem Dhali. Monohor is absconding.

It is learnt that on Wednesday, Moyajjem and Monohor entered into a quarrel following which the latter opened fire. At that time, Rijwan chased Monohor, who again fired, injuring the former.

20220504-201206

