INDIA

One killed, one missing as two avalanches hit Sonamarg in J&K

One person was killed and another was reported missing after two avalanches hit Sonamarg hill station in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that two avalanches hit Sonamarg in the morning today.

“The first avalanche rolled down in Sarbal area, and the second in Hung area of Sonamarg.”

“One dead body, probably of a labourer, has been traced so far under the Sarbal avalanche while another person is still missing.”

“Massive rescue effort manned by men and machinery has started. Medical teams have been kept on standby near the avalanche area,” officials said.

20230112-151201

