One migrant was killed and several were injured in a conflict between two migrant groups at the Serbian-Hungarian border, the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed in a press release.

The conflict, between groups of migrants coming from unspecified countries, took place on early Saturday morning in a Serbian forest bordering Hungary, near the city of Subotica, the press release said.

“Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working intensively to establish all the circumstances and identify the perpetrators of the conflict between two groups of migrants,” it added.

“Several migrants were brought to the police department in Subotica, with whom interviews will be conducted in order to determine all the circumstances of this incident,” the press release said.

For almost a decade, Serbia has been traditionally on the route of migrants coming from conflict zones in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, looking to reach some European Union countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Serbian public broadcaster RTS, among the seven injured migrants who were treated at the local hospital in Subotica, the life of a 16-year-old girl is in danger.

The Ministry confirmed that no Serbian citizens participated nor got injured in the incident.

