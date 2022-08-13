INDIA

One killed, two injured after bike rams into flyover side wall

A 24-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries when their bike rammed into the side wall of a flyover here, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that information about the accident was received at 3.30 p.m. on Friday, after which a police team reached the spot.

“Three persons who riding on a motorcycle rammed into the side wall on Dharmapura flyover on GT Road while going towards ISBT,” the DCP said.

The three men, who worked as lift mechanics, were shifted to a nearby hospital, where Vikas was declared brought dead, while his companions Sunny and Rahul were admitted with injuries.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. Sain said the body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members after post-morterm.

