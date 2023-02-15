INDIA

One killed, two injured in Delhi road accident

NewsWire
0
3

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed while two passengers were injured after they were hit by a speeding car in south Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as — Megh Singh, a resident of Ber Sarai.

The injured individuals — Ratan Lal Guru and his wife, residents of Katwaria Sarai, have been admitted to the AIIMS.

The driver of the speeding car, identified as llias Ali Khan, a resident of Gaffar Manzil, Jamia, has been apprehended, a police officer said, adding the vehicle — a white Ford Endeavour, has been seized.

During investigation, Illias told police that he was behind the wheels of the SUV.

“The accident took place while he was returning after leaving his owner at the IGI airport,” the police said.

According to the police, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding an accident at Panchsheel Flyover towards Chirag Delhi at Hauz Khas police station following which an emergency response vehicle was rushed to the spot.

20230215-210602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ExxonMobil, Chevron, Toyota among most negatively influential companies on climate policy

    Lucknow reports zero Covid-19 cases after 104 days

    Asian Elite Boxing: Shiva Thapa storms into final

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu says Priyanka stopped Ankit from making roti...