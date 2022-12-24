A worker was killed while two others were trapped after a cliff collapsed at a mining site in Kutch.

The cliff collapsed on Friday evening and rescue operation is on for the trapped workers.

Khavda Police Sub Inspector D B Vaghela said, “On Friday evening, around 6.10 p.m., a 20 to 30 feet long and heavy cliff collapsed, under which two trucks and JCB machine were crushed. One worker has died, a truck driver who jumped out had suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital for further treatment. Two other workers are trapped under the rock and rescue operation is on.”

The officer said that the deceased is identified as Ashok Kumar Patel. The two trapped workers are Gyanprasad Kaul and Jai Singh, all three hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Six to seven JCBs are deployed to remove debris and rescue two workers.

truck driver Hanish Kanch too was trapped, but he jumped from the truck and had a miraculous escape.

20221224-141606