In order to thwart the Jamtara gang of cybercriminals, the Jharkhand government’s Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand Technical University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation have set a target to train one lakh cyber fighters in the coming 5 years.

Online ‘Cyber Vidyapeeth’ has been started with the goal to develop the state as a cyber defence corridor.

The action plan regarding cyber security was shared in a workshop at Jharkhand Technical University (JUT). It was announced that the cyber fighters would be the most important part of the corridor.

To achieve this target, cyber security skill courses have been started in the state’s Vinoba Bhave University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation.

Shashank S. Garudayar, chairman, Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation, said that excellent career prospects would be available for the youth trained in the cyber protection course.

He added that the sector had a shortage of talent with a need of 3.1 million cyber trainers and 60 million cyber professionals worldwide.

The initiative in Jharkhand is a step in this direction, said Garudyar.

He stated the possibility of the area being developed into a cyber defence business hub.

Jharkhand is a ‘focus state’ in the field of cyber security, as the Jamtara module remains a challenge for the entire country.

