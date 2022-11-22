INDIASCI-TECH

One lakh cyber fighters will be trained in Jharkhand to thwart Jamtara gangs

NewsWire
0
0

In order to thwart the Jamtara gang of cybercriminals, the Jharkhand government’s Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand Technical University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation have set a target to train one lakh cyber fighters in the coming 5 years.

Online ‘Cyber Vidyapeeth’ has been started with the goal to develop the state as a cyber defence corridor.

The action plan regarding cyber security was shared in a workshop at Jharkhand Technical University (JUT). It was announced that the cyber fighters would be the most important part of the corridor.

To achieve this target, cyber security skill courses have been started in the state’s Vinoba Bhave University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation.

Shashank S. Garudayar, chairman, Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation, said that excellent career prospects would be available for the youth trained in the cyber protection course.

He added that the sector had a shortage of talent with a need of 3.1 million cyber trainers and 60 million cyber professionals worldwide.

The initiative in Jharkhand is a step in this direction, said Garudyar.

He stated the possibility of the area being developed into a cyber defence business hub.

Jharkhand is a ‘focus state’ in the field of cyber security, as the Jamtara module remains a challenge for the entire country.

20221122-155003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India announces launch of ‘Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries’

    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi, urges for meaningful...

    For raising chicks, three is not a crowd for Sarus cranes

    Vijayan denies any ‘backdoor’ appointments during his rule