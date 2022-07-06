The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has added over one lakh girls under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana in the past 100 days.

The Kanya Sumangala Yojana has already benefited over 13.68 lakh girls in Uttar Pradesh so far through DBT.

The scheme is majorly benefitting the girl students studying in primary, upper primary, secondary and higher education.

According to the government spokesman, providing social security to the over 24 crore population of the state is high on the priority list of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, 14,085 couples have been married in the second tenure. So far, a total of 2.82 lakh couples have been married and were provided grants.

In a bid to empower women, Rs 400 crore was disbursed to 82,520 self-help groups as revolving funds and community investment funds.

The MIS portal was prepared for smooth implementation and continuous monitoring of the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (Covid and General) scheme.

Under the Social Security Pension, 2.25 lakh new beneficiaries of old-age pension and 6,683 new beneficiaries of destitute women pension were connected with the scheme. Till now, a total of 98.28 lakh pensioners are being benefitted.

The spokesman further said that about 150 new Anganwadi centres have been set up by the government while approval to the construction of 199 Anganwadi centres was given. Public representatives and officials have adopted 6,591 Anganwadi centres.

Moreover, in addition to the ration being given under PMGKAY, the facility of free ration to 15 crore families was extended by the state government for three months. The Gram Panchayats were integrated into the foodgrain purchase scheme and door step delivery was arranged. Efforts were initiated towards authorising fair-price shops as common service centres.

20220706-113403