INDIA

One lakh staff of corporations, boards, varsities in Raj to get OPS benefits

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan government has decided to extend the benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees of boards, corporations and universities that are run by government aid.

Based on an announcement made in the state budget, the Finance Department has now issued an order in this regard. As per the order, about one lakh employees of municipal corporations, UITs, power companies, boards, government undertakings and universities will come under the ambit of OPS.

Retired employees along with those working in these institutions will have to fill a form issued by the Finance Department and submit it by June 15 to avail the benefits of OPS.

20230421-164402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Punjab minister Ashu arrested for corruption

    ED raids 11 locations in J&K in fake gun licences’ scam

    Jiiva takes the OTT leap, to host star-studded Tamil game show

    SC allows adoption of child of 20-yr-old student who sought abortion...