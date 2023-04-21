Rajasthan government has decided to extend the benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees of boards, corporations and universities that are run by government aid.

Based on an announcement made in the state budget, the Finance Department has now issued an order in this regard. As per the order, about one lakh employees of municipal corporations, UITs, power companies, boards, government undertakings and universities will come under the ambit of OPS.

Retired employees along with those working in these institutions will have to fill a form issued by the Finance Department and submit it by June 15 to avail the benefits of OPS.

20230421-164402