One launchpad planned now at India’s second rocket port in TN

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The land survey has been completed for 431.87.74 hectares out of 961.66.90 hectares identified for the construction of India’s second rocket launch port in in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the Tamil Nadu government has identified land in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi for setting up the country’s second rocket launch port.

One launch pad is proposed at the site at present.

He said land survey is completed for 431.87.74 hectares and a preliminary notification has been issued.

Survey work for the balance area is in an advanced stage.

The centre’s policy decision of opening up the space sector for private players enables them to develop various space qualified subsystems and systems, along with building of satellites and launch vehicles.

They are also permitted to establish facilities and provide launch services and other space based services.

Many of these services and products will definitely find global customers, which will increase India’s share in the global space sector market, Singh told Lok Sabha.

Currently India launches its rockets from its rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The port has two launch pads.

