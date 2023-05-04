ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say ‘yes’ to ‘Kathal’

NewsWire
0
2

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the upcoming streaming film ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, revealed that she said yes to the film just from a one-liner that her ‘Pagglait producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared with her over a Zoom call.

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Thursday, the actress said, “Within a few months of the release of ‘Pagglait’, Guneet told me that she has a one-liner for a film which she would like to share with me. We got on a Zoom call and she gave me the one-liner, and I fell in love with it. After this, I met with the director of the film, Yashowardhan Mishra, who narrated the story to me.”

Delving into her part, Sanya said, “The role was a challenge because I didn’t meet any cop before the preparations of the part. However, during the preparations, I met a few cops, and I got to experience that their life is quite challenging.”

The actress added that she and her director once met a female police officer in Gwalior, who was working on cases in the police station and at the same time constantly catering to her young child.

‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ will stream on Netflix from May 19.

20230504-191804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brijesh Shandilya’s notes on his latest track from ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’

    Gauahar Khan ‘will not take back anything’ that defines her career

    Karan Johar calls ‘My Name Is Khan’ a ‘super special film’

    Dulquer Salman’s Telugu debut titled ‘Sita Ramam’