INDIA

‘One MLA, One Pension’ will save Rs 100 crore: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the notification implementing ‘One MLA, One Pension’ will not only reform the political system but also expected to save around Rs 100 crore during his party’s current tenure.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gave nod to the gazette notification of ‘One MLA, One Pension’ amendment.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said in the last 75 years, the elected representatives have turned into political executives by drawing extravagant salaries and pensions from the state exchequer.

He said the entire burden of the pension facility extended to these leaders is met by taxpayers. “Their money is misused to fill the pockets of these leaders instead of being used for public welfare.”

He said it is also a humble tribute by his government to the great freedom fighters and iconic heroes of Indian independence movement who had laid their lives for the nation to create a society based on equality.

Mann said his government will make every possible effort to cherish their aspirations and restore the glory of state as ‘Rangla Punjab’.

“The politics is service of people,” he said, adding while doing it there is no need for the huge pensions for the MLAs and that too for every term.

He said the MLAs have entered politics willingly to serve the people and they have no moral responsibility to claim multiple pensions in exchange for this service.

20220813-175204

