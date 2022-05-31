Seeking refuge from the scorching heat, a three-foot-long monitor lizard crawled into an air-cooler in the Krishna Kanha Residency located inside Kalindi Vihar in Agra on Tuesday.

The Wildlife SOS rapid response unit was called in for rescuing the monitor lizard following which a two-member rescue team arrived at the location with the necessary rescue equipment. The reptile was carefully extricated from the air-cooler and transferred into a transportation carrier.

Deepika Bhola, the person who called Wildlife SOS, said, “The monitor lizard was about to enter our room from the balcony but ended up taking shelter inside the air-cooler. We immediately turned off the cooler and informed Wildlife SOS about the incident.”

Soon after, the rapid response unit rushed to the aid of a five-foot-long rat snake spotted in the storeroom of Avani International Private Limited, a shoe manufacturing company located in Runkata, Agra.

The snake was nestled between various unused items, creating a perfect spot to get some respite from the heat.

The team also received a call about not one, but two rat snakes seen in a playground at K.K. Nagar located in Sikandra.

All the rescued reptiles were kept under observation for a few hours before being released back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Reptiles are ectothermic, which means they need to use outside sources to regulate their body temperature. Therefore, on hot summer days, they actively seek out shelter to stay cool. Over the years, people have become more aware of this behaviour and they contact our helpline as soon as they spot a reptile.”

