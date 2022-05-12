INDIA

One more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one more person in the case of violence at Jahangirpuri on April 16, an official said on Thursday.

The latest arrestee, identified as Abdul alias Raja, was found involved in allegedly orchestrating violence and also provoking the crowd to resort to stone pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

“Accused Abdul’s identity was revealed from the examination of CCTV footage. He was found actively involved in the violence,” official sources said.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen were injured. The police has till now arrested 34 people and apprehended three juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has revealed previous involvement of several accused in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused of the violence — Md Ansar — whose pictures of flaunting lavish lifestyle has even forced the Delhi Police to seek ED’s help in the matter.

