INDIA

One more E-scooter goes up in fire

NewsWire
0
0

One more Okinawa electric scooter went up in flames in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

Satish, a resident of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, bought the Okinawa electric scooter last year.

On Saturday morning, Satish started out for his office on his electric scooter. Soon, he found smoke emanating below the seat.

Soon after he lifted the seat, he saw fire which later burnt his scooter.

With the help of some locals, Satish put out the fire, however, the scooter got totally damaged.

In recent times, electric two-wheelers going up in smoke have become frequent.

Electric two-wheeler makers like Okinawa, Ola have recalled several of their vehicles.

20220430-151637

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt signs lease for transfer of land for Ayodhya airport

    TN people’s lives are important than Kudankulam N-reactors: PMK

    Italian Embassy to host FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week opening show

    Bengal bypolls: Polling underway, peaceful in first 2 hours