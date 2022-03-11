One more elephant electrocuted in Assam, probe ordered

A 15-year-old male elephant was electrocuted at a tea estate under the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Friday, officials said.

Assam’s Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered a probe into the elephant’s death.

Forest and wildlife officials said that the elephant, which was passing through the tea garden, was electrocuted when his body touched a transformer, leading to his death at Malini division of Burhapahar. This area falls under the Hatidandi animal corridor.

.

A post-mortem is being conducted by a team of veterinarians.

Suklabaidya visited the site of the incident and instructed the concerned officials to make efforts to avert such cases in the future.

The minister asked the officials of the Assam Power Distribution Company to take immediate measures. He also asked the manager of the Burhapahar tea estate to take note of the safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment.

He directed the KNP & TR Director to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance prior to the installation of the transformer.

The minister tweeted: “Deeply pained at the tragic demise of a 15-year-old male elephant at Malini Division of Burhapahar T.E. under Kaziranga due to electrocution from a transformer.”

According to official records, over a hundred elephants have been electrocuted in Assam since 2011.

20220311-201605