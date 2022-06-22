The special investigation team (SIT) probing land grabbing cases has arrested one Mohammed Suhail, native of Chitradurga-Karnataka, for his alleged involvement in land grabbing, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused person is involved in the illegal land transfer and land grabbing by allegedly preparing fake and forged documents (Portuguese/Indian) on sale deed and notarial deed etc.

Last week police had arrested one person from South Goa for his alleged involvement in land grabbing.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has added 22 more officials to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing land grabbing scams and has said that the government will leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the matter and book the culprits.

The government last week constituted a seven member SIT headed by Superintendent of Police, crime branch, Nidhin Valsan.

“We have decided to strengthen the SIT constituted for investigating illegal land grabbing/transfer cases by adding 22 more officials to the Team. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the matter and book the culprits,” Sawant said.

