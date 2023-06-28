Delhi Police have arrested one more accused in connection with the daylight robbery at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here on June 24, an official said on Wednesday. This was the eighth arrest in the case.

“A co-accused identified as Anil alias Choti has been apprehended from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh and at his instance, his share of Rs 1 lakh was recovered. He was involved in the conspiracy and his detailed role will be established during the investigation,” said a senior official.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had arrested seven persons identified as Usman Ali alias Kallu, Irfan, Sumit alias Akash, all three residents of Burari, Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, Kuldeep alias Lungad, a resident of Jahangirpuri, Pradeep alias Sonu, a resident of Baghpat, and Amit alias Bala, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

So far, police have recovered Rs 6 lakh from the possession of eight accused.

On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate travelling in an Ola cab were robbed of cash at gunpoint inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel by four men on two bikes.

According to police, the delivery agent identified as Patel Sajan Kumar submitted a written complaint regarding the incident at Tilak Marg police station.

Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag containing cash.

They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila, and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed the bag at gunpoint.

The official said that based on Kumar’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.

