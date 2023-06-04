Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said it’s a privilege to be going for the historic ‘treble’ as he looks to add the Champions League trophy to his side’s cabinet this season after FA Cup triumph.

City secured the second domestic double of the league in their history after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday night. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brilliant brace of goals against United in the FA Cup final to secure the Premier League champions a win and the Double.

Guardiola admitted that his team needs to win the Champions League to be called a great side after completing a domestic double.

“One more to come, one more to go and we feel that we are in a position we probably will never be again. We will go there to try to win. Everybody knows it,” Guardiola said after the match.

“We have done some incredible seasons. Premier League to FA Cup to Carabao Cup, but we have to win the Champions League. To recognise a team who deserves to be recognised.

“We have to admit it, without the Champions League, it has been amazing and fun but we’ll miss it. We have to take our responsibility and we have to do it. What a privilege. We are one game away,” he added.

Guardiola believes the best way to add the Champions League trophy to City’s honours list is to focus firmly on the challenge of Inter, who they face on coming Saturday in the Ataturk Stadium.

“Focus on what you need to do to beat Inter. What they are as a team, what they have improved. What we have to do. What will be the spaces? The threats they have.

“The only way to have a chance to win the Champions League like we have done is to focus on what we have to do. Don’t think of the consequences if you win or lose. As much as possible we’re going to do it,” he said.

The Premier League champions can match United’s historic feat of a Treble in 1999 if they beat Internazionale Milano in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

City will also play Premier League runners-up Arsenal in the FA Community Shield ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League starting on August 12.

20230604-115201