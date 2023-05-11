INDIA

One of the BJP workers will become K’taka CM, says Shobha Karandlaje

NewsWire
0
0

Claiming that exit poll results will go wrong, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said one of the BJP workers will become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

When asked whether she will become Chief Minister if BJP wins the state assembly polls, Karandlaje told reporters that there is no question of her returning to the state politics, adding that, “I have got the opportunity to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am happier there.”

“We are confident of forming a majority government. As per the reports of booth level workers, we are ahead in more than 120 seats. The road shows by Prime Minister Modi have lifted party’s poll prospects,” Karandlaje said.

Talking about Congress being upbeat after exit poll predictions, she said, “Last time too Siddaramaiah got a suit for himself to become Chief Minister. But, H. D. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister through the backdoor. This time, we will form the government.”

“I have stated earlier also that the exit poll outcomes are wrong. I stand by my words now also. The report by former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has never turned out to be false,” she said.

She maintained that the low voter turnout in Bengaluru is saddening. “Even after declaration of holiday, people have not come out to vote. Let them come out of their houses at least in future,” she said.

20230511-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 lakh unemployed youth in Odisha, but it doesn’t matter to...

    Lalu Prasad’s brother-in-law angry over Tejashwi’s marriage

    Bollywood rolls out the red carpet for Vijay Deverakonda

    BJP attacks Mamata over rising cases of ‘mystery’ fever among kids