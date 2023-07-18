Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad left amazed after he discovered an impressive collection of cars and bikes in former skipper MS Dhoni’s private garage at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Prasad took to social media to share a video showcasing Dhoni’s vast garage, brimming with an impressive collection of bikes and vintage cars. In the video, he can be seen accompanied by former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi, while Dhoni’s wife Sakshi skilfully handled the camera duties.

“One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad tweeted.

In an almost 2-minute video, Prasad engaged in conversation with Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, who asked: “How do you feel being in Ranchi first?”

Prasad replied: “Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy.”

Sunil Joshi was also left stunned by Dhoni’s collection. He said: “Not the first time in Ranchi but first time with the legend. You can’t explain about this whole setup.”

During the conversation, Prasad said, “unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t have these many bikes. Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom).”

Sakshi then asked MS Dhoni: “Why Mahi why? What was the need of this?”

To what Dhoni replied: “Because you took everything and I needed to have something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed.”

Though the exact number of bikes and their manufacturers in Dhoni’s collection remains unknown, past reports have suggested that the wicket-keeper batter possesses bikes from various brands.

Some of the bikes mentioned in his collection include Rajdoot, Kawasaki Ninja, Harley Davidson among others.

