Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis, who scored 56 off 38 balls on Wednesday against SunRisers Hyderabad to earn the Orange Cap, said a few changes to his batting this season helped him get among runs.

The former South Africa skipper leads the run-getters’ list with 270 runs in six matches at an average of 67.5. He has also maintained a good strike rate of over 140.

“I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I looked at what was the thing I did well last year and have been doing the same this year. One or two tweaks were made from last season to this season,” said the 36-year-old batsman.

Du Plessis was a livewire on the field in Wednesday’s game, making diving stops and taking a diving catch as CSK ensured tight fielding.

“I am disappointed, haven’t been getting many catches. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has been stealing the show, he’s the superman at the moment, but [am] happy to grab one tonight,” said the former Proteas skipper talking about the diving catch he took to get rid of Manish Pandey.

