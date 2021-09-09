A violent attack at an elderly nursing home in Finland’s city of Turku left one of the residents dead and another injured, national broadcaster Yle reported.

Yle said both victims were residents of the nursing home, and the suspect was allegedly also a resident there, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police are investigating the case as murder and aggravated assault.

Minna Arve, mayor of Turku, conveyed her deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased on Wednesday.

“The acts of violence are a really serious and shocking thing. We will do our best to find out the causes of the events, provide crisis assistance to those who need it, and investigate the case thoroughly,” Arve said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the nursing home will continue to operate normally throughout the police investigation, without removing the residents, the Mayor confirmed in the press release.

The nursing home is run by the city of Turku.

It hosts 29 elderly residents, most of whom suffer from memory disorders.

