At least one person was killed and two others injured by armed assailants while incidents of firing and arson attacks on houses were reported from different districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Officials in Imphal said that intermittent firing between rival armed gangs were reported in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Chinglangmei and Langza, Samulamlam block in Churachandpur district and one person was killed and another injured in these.

Security forces immediately rushed to the areas and launched combing operations but the armed assailants managed to escape into the jungle.

On Sunday night, armed assailants fired from the abandoned Napat village and Tangjeng Ahallup areas of Bishnupur towards Khoubuk and Tangjeng Khunjao areas of Kakching district.

Police launched an operation and brought the situation under control.

Another person was shot at when armed men fired from the adjoining hills towards Phougakchao Awang Leikai and Kwakta villages in Bishnupur district on Sunday night.

On Monday, armed men fired from the adjoining hill range towards Leikinthabi and Chirik villages in Imphal West district. The armed assailants also burned down some farm houses in the Chirik village.

Operation was immediately launched in the area by state police and central forces.

A Manipur Police control room statement said that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts.

A total of 118 Nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police has detained 326 persons in connection with violations of law in different districts.

