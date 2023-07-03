INDIA

One person killed, two injured, houses burnt in separate incidents in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and two others injured by armed assailants while incidents of firing and arson attacks on houses were reported from different districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Officials in Imphal said that intermittent firing between rival armed gangs were reported in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Chinglangmei and Langza, Samulamlam block in Churachandpur district and one person was killed and another injured in these.

Security forces immediately rushed to the areas and launched combing operations but the armed assailants managed to escape into the jungle.

On Sunday night, armed assailants fired from the abandoned Napat village and Tangjeng Ahallup areas of Bishnupur towards Khoubuk and Tangjeng Khunjao areas of Kakching district.

Police launched an operation and brought the situation under control.

Another person was shot at when armed men fired from the adjoining hills towards Phougakchao Awang Leikai and Kwakta villages in Bishnupur district on Sunday night.

On Monday, armed men fired from the adjoining hill range towards Leikinthabi and Chirik villages in Imphal West district. The armed assailants also burned down some farm houses in the Chirik village.

Operation was immediately launched in the area by state police and central forces.

A Manipur Police control room statement said that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts.

A total of 118 Nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police has detained 326 persons in connection with violations of law in different districts.

2023070333411

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jairam Ramesh pens a magnificent tribute to Edwin Arnold’s ‘The Light...

    Paper leak: Oppn demands resignation of Assam minister

    Richa Chadha spends a ‘memorable day’ with soldiers in Ladakh

    Covishield 2nd dose to be given after 84 days: Kerala HC