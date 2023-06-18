The first official teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of the ‘One Piece’ manga-anime dropped recently and it harbours the essence of the pirate-themed fantasy series.

Based on the popular manga series written by Eiichiro Oda, the show follows Monkey D. Luffy, on a grand high-seas pirate adventure as he sets out to find the treasure of a legend known as the ‘One Piece’.

To embark on this quest, Luffy finds a ship and assembles a crew to sail out to the oceans to find the treasure, in order to become King of the Pirates.

Along the way, Luffy’s pirate crew must face many challenges, which include the harsh and merciless sea and other adversaries.

The 90-second teaser gives a brief look at a few members of Luffy’s crew, a glimpse of Luffy’s stretching powers, and a peek at who the ‘straw hat crew’ are fighting, including a giant sea monster.

In the video, Luffy says: “Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dream. I’m gonna be King of the Pirates. All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we would make a good team.”

The upcoming eight-episode series, created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, will star Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Rorona Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Peter Gadiot as Shanks.

One of the most popular manga series of all time, the manga was first published in 1997 and to date has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide.

The anime adaptation of the manga has also been a critical and commercial hit, running for more than 1000+ episodes.The series is set to release on August 31 on Netflix.

