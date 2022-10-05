INDIA

One pilot killed, another injured as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal

NewsWire
0
0

A pilot was killed and another injured when a Cheetah helicopter of Army Aviation crashed near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Wednesday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Cheetah helicopter, which was on a routine sortie, crashed at around 10 a.m. injuring both the pilots and they were immediately evacuated to nearest Military Hospital.

“With regret to inform that one of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured, succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

“The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,” he said.

Expressing his deep shock, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu offered all assistance.

“Pained by the news of crash of helicopter at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district. I am in touch with the Army officials for every possible assistance, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured pilots,” he tweeted.

Eastern Army Command chief, Lt General R.P. Kalita also expressed his deep sorrow over the accident.

“Lt General Kalita and all ranks offer tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Lt Col Saurabh Yadav in the line of duty on 05 Oct 2022 while flying a Cheetah Helicopter near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Eastern Command offers deepest condolences to the family,” a defence statement said.

20221005-195603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If exact replica of original were to be placed, it would...

    Caste-based census will enable JD-U, RJD, Left, Cong to counter BJP...

    Exams postponed in violence-hit area in MP’s Khargone

    Amazon sues NY Attorney General over Covid norms