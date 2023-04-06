BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

One portal to search for unclaimed bank deposits: RBI

NewsWire
0
0

In a people-friendly move, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced development of a common web portal to search for unclaimed deposits.

According to the Union government, the total of unclaimed deposits transferred to the RBI by the public sector banks as on February 2023 was Rs 35,012 crore.

At present, the depositors or beneficiaries of unclaimed bank deposits of 10 years or more have to go through the websites of multiple banks to locate such deposits, Das said.

“Now, in order to improve and widen the access of depositors / beneficiaries to information on such unclaimed deposits, it has been decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits. This will help depositors/beneficiaries in getting back unclaimed deposits,” he added.

20230406-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instant grocery delivery app Getir acquires rival Gorillas for $1.2 bn

    Pre vs post DeMo: Black money deals down 75-80%, housing sales...

    IL&FS sells stake in WCBTRL, resolves Rs 324 cr group debt

    Indian mobile retailers’ body slams Amazon, phone vendors