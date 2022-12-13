A youth has been shot dead and another seriously injured over the trivial dispute of grazing goats in this district of the state, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when supporters of two rival groups clashed over the issue of grazing of animals at Mohammadpur Bagia village in trans Ganga area.

While Tariq of Mohammadpur Bagia succumbed to his injuries, Naved was admitted to a hospital.

Inspector (Nawabganj) Anoop Singh said, “A goat, while grazing, entered into the field of a rival group following which the two families came to loggerheads. The incident took an ugly turn when the supporters of both the camps – said to be close relatives – came face-to-face and supporters of one camp fired with a licensed weapon which left one dead and another injured.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said and investigations are underway.

