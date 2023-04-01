INDIA

One shot dead on NH-19 in West Bengal

One person was killed while another severely injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on National Highway-19 in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened near a popular sweetmeat outlet at Saktigarh in East Burdwan.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Jha, a coal trader.

The injured individual — Brotin Bandopadhyay, has been hospitalised.

According to eyewitnesses, when around 4-5 persons were standing in a shop near the sweetmeat outlet at around 8 p.m., a blue-coloured four-wheeler suddenly arrived there.

Bullets were fired by the occupants of the vehicle, which resulted in two casualties.

It was learnt that the vehicle later escaped towards Kolkata.

The police have alerted all the police stations and check-points about the incident.

20230401-230002

