WORLD

One soldier dead, 27 missing as Russian cruiser Moskva sinks

NewsWire
0
0

One soldier died and 27 other crew members went missing when they were fighting for the survival of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva that sank in the Black Sea last week, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The remaining 396 crew members of the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, were evacuated to other ships in the area and delivered to Sevastopol, the Ministry added on Friday in a statement.

The Ministry has provided all the necessary support and assistance to the families and friends of the deceased and missing, it said.

According to a survey, the vast majority of the Moskva crew members want to continue to serve in the Black Sea Fleet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Moskva was “seriously damaged” by the detonation of ammunition onboard as a result of a fire on April 13 and a day later it sank in stormy seas when it was being tugged to a port, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Ukrainian side said its border guards used Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles to deliver “very serious damage” to the Moskva.

20220423-024602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Democrat, Republican leaders agree to short impeachment trial of Trump

    Third round of Russia, Ukraine talks on Monday

    Japanese submarine seriously damaged in collision: Officials

    US Fed officials see easy monetary policy needed for some time