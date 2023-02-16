As many as seven sets have been constructed for the song shoot of Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project ‘Custody’.

Directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, the movie is being filmed in the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The song features lead pair Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film will have its theatrical release on May 12 this year.

Production designer Rajeevan and art director D.Y. Satyanarayana have come together to create the grand sets.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son, Yuvan Shankar Raja, have scored the music for the movie and the choreography for the song is by Shekar Master. It is going to be a visual feast to watch this dance number on the big screen.

Each and every update related to the movie got a terrific response. As of now, the makers have unveiled the first-look posters of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, besides releasing a small glimpse.

Arvind Swami plays the antagonist and Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath.

‘Custody’ is one of the most expensive films in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues and S.R. Kathir is directing the cinematography.

