INDIA

One terrorist killed in ongoing operation in J&K’s Rajouri (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

One terrorist was killed on Friday in the ongoing operation against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence sources said that one terrorist was killed in the gunfight with the security forces in Dassal Gujran area of the district.

Sources said gunfight had erupted between the terrorists and the security forces during the search operation that followed the nightlong firing exchange between the hiding terrorists and the security forces.

Earlier in the day, the Army said, “In a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with JKP, the intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in forest area of Dassal Gujran (near Rajouri) on the night of 01/02 June 2023..

“On being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon which was retaliated by our troops. Sporadic firing continued through out the night.”

20230602-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid erratic climate, Kerala’s paddy cultivation dwindles, demands more irrigation

    Minor girl molested in Delhi, accused arrested

    After NIA warning on ‘dangerous man’, Mumbai Police on high alert...

    Barapulla Nala bridge to remain shut for 20 days starting April...