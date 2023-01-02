BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

One-third of global economy to be hit by recession, says IMF chief

NewsWire
0
0

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said that recession will hit one-third of the global economy in 2023, and the new year will be tougher than 2022.

She made these comments in a television programme on Sunday.

The US, European Union and China will see their economies slow down, Georgieva said.

Her comments have come at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict is showing no signs of abating, even as rising inflation has hit several economies and a spike in Coronavirus infections is being reported in China.

“We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Georgieva said on the news programme.

Even countries not facing recessionary trends, would feel the financial stress, she explained.

In October last year, the IMF had trimmed its growth forecast for 2023.

20230102-192403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India sees 76% growth in digital payments in last 12 months

    Kerala mulls online platform for products of Kudumbashree, MSME units

    Russia doubles interest rate after rouble slumps

    RBI announces PCA framework for NBFCs, to be in place from...