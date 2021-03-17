The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced that people entering the city will have to be under home quarentine for a week, after the Diamond City reported more than 350 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

The SMC, under the powers conferred to the corporation through Clauses 2, 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and also through the health department’s notification, has mandated everybody entering the city to keep themselves home quarentined for seven days and remain in isolation inside the house. If they display any symptoms, they should immediately get tested for Covid-19.

Under the same clauses and notification, the Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner on Wednesday notified nine different areas as containment zones, prohibiting public activity in those areas. To curb the spread of Covid-19, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has closed public parks, gardens and zoos for the visitors.

Gujarat on Wednesday saw its daily coronavirus case tally crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time this year to reach 1,122, taking its tally to 2,81,173, while the death toll rose to 4,430 with three more people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

