Stating that a person who can tell a good lie can be a good story-teller, noted screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad on Monday said that he always thinks of making a twist at the interval and organise the story accordingly.

V. Vijayendra Prasad was addressing the participants at a masterclass on the theme ‘The Master’s writing process’ in the International Film Festival of India, here.

He is famed screenwriter of blockbuster films like ‘Baahubali’, ‘RRR’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Magadheera’.

Vijayendra Prasad was felicitated on the first day of IFFI for his contribution in the film industry.

“I always think of a twist at the interval and organise the story accordingly. You have to create something out of nothing. You have to present a lie, which looks like the truth. A person who can tell a good lie can be a good story-teller,” he said.

“I don’t write stories, I steal stories. Stories are there around you, be it epics like Mahabharat, Ramayan or real life incidents, there are stories everywhere. You need to represent it in your unique style,” he said.

“I always try to create hunger within the audience for my story and characters and that drives me to create something unique and appealing,” said the master story-teller.

He said, one good writer should cater to the needs of the director, producer, primary protagonist and audience.

Sharing his experience of writing for the blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, Prasad said: “I don’t write, I dictate stories. I have everything in my mind; the flow of the story, the characters, the twists.”

